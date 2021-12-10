WACO, Texas – The City of Waco has a new postmaster right before the holidays!

Aaron Williams has worked for the United States Postal Service for 17 years, and was sworn in as the official Waco postmaster on Friday.

The ceremony included speeches from his family, co-workers, and Waco leaders. He says he is not one to grab the spotlight, so today was very different for him.

“So just today, with my family being here, my district manager and other executive, Miss Love, it was a great opportunity for me to get embedded in the City of Waco,” Williams says.

Williams is very excited to continue work with his team here in Waco, and looks forward to what comes next.