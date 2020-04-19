New website shows people what local businesses are doing during COVID-19

WACO, Texas: Hunter Solano was sick of sifting through Facebook groups to see where he could still get his favorite food and drinks in the Waco area. Like most people his age would do to solve such a problem, he created a website.

The Waco native and Baylor graduate created wacotogether.com to show just what restaurants and other businesses are offering while so many are shut down due to the spread of COVID-19.

“In general, it’s gonna help restaurants and individuals looking for restaurants,” Solano said. “It’s gonna help them maintain some form of business hopefully by publicizing this information to everyone.”

Having grown up here, Solano knows just how small businesses are woven into Waco’s fabric and charm. He believes those local shops will benefit the most from his website.

“Growing up in Waco, I’ve seen Waco be kind of boring in the past,” Solano said. “I think these small businesses add up to make this city greater and I would love to support that through this website.”

Solano has made two versions of the website over the last month. He’s hoping his newest iteration is more user-friendly so everyone in Waco can utilize it.

“The categories are clickable and then there’s a map as well so you can type in where you’re located and what it is you’re looking for and it guides you to the nearest things or it just shows you your options,” Solano said.

For Solano, it’s not about him, but rather the people of his hometown.

“This isn’t for publicity or, like, for me,” Solano said. “This is truly for the community and to help those businesses stay open.”

Waco Together has also partnered with “Make It In Waco” to deliver online shopping options to support as many local small businesses as possible in the Waco area.

You can find out more about Together Waco or post your business’ information at their website.