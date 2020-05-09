New Women’s Semi-pro Football Team in Central Texas

WACO, TX – In addition to COVID-19 stopping live sports from happening, it delayed the announcement of new teams in the Central Texas area. However, the news is officially out, that another semi-pro women’s football team is in the works, the Centex Coyotes, that will be based out of Temple.

“Our main goal is always going to be advancing the opportunities for women in male dominated industries,” Shannon Bennett said. “And helping stop an end to that gender-biased, more opportunities for more women in a broader area.”

“I had always wanted to play, but really the opportunities they may have been there, but it wasn’t openly advertised,” Jenifer Calhoun said. “I figured, you know what, you can’t tell other people to keep breaking barriers if you’re not doing them yourself, take the leap, now is the time to do it.”

The Coyotes will announce who their head coach is next week, but there are still other coaching vacancies. If interested in playing or coaching, contact them on facebook or email centexcoyotes@gmail.com.