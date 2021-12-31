WACO, Texas – If you’re looking for fun things to do on New Year’s Eve in Waco, there’s definitely a handful of options out there.

You can ring in 2022 at Cameron Park Zoo’s Wild Lights on New Year’s Eve from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitors can enjoy thousands of lights throughout the zoo, a DJ playing music to dance by, and a scavenger hunt. Visitors can also wear their new Christmas PJ’s, and enter a best pajama contest. The animals will all be asleep. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

You can also celebrate New Year with Barnett’s! Barnett’s was voted the best place in Waco to celebrate the New Year’s Eve for three years in a row. There will be live music all night. The VIP Experience includes dimner at 8:00 p.m., plus champagne. Reservations are required, because there are only 48 spots available. General admission includes an appetizer bar, dessert bar, and a champagne toast.

Skellington Curiosities will be hosting a at Brotherwell Brewing for a unique New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball starting at 8:00 p.m. They will have food trucks, beer, a dance floor, a photo booth, and sideshow performers. You are urged to come dressed to impress. Tickets are $10 online, or $15 at the door.

If you’re looking for the best bars in town to visit for New Year’s Eve, plus you’re feeling nostalgic, you can go to Cricket’s for an 80’s-themed New Year Party.

If you are looking for comfort, you can count down to the new year in your PJs at Freight Bar. There is no cover for the evening.