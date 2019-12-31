New Years Resolutions: The Reason Why People Don’t Make Them

WACO, Texas – The start of 2020 means new goals and a new perspective on life – also known as resolutions.

“My goal for New Year’s is to gain balance and to get more exercise in general,” says Waco resident Linda Myers.

A new poll from Ipsos.com says at least 38 percent of Americans plan to make at least one New Year’s resolution for 2020.

However, the majority – 62 percent of people – are opting out.

“I feel the same way about New Year’s as I do about Valentine’s Day. I don’t need a special day of the year to express my affection or my love for my wife, and I choose to do it every day of the year,” says Waco resident Hugh Riley.

Others avoid them because of commitment.

“I never keep ’em. By March, they’re gone. I forget about them,” says Myers.

Back in 2015, A study from the U.S News And World Report said nearly 80 percent of resolutions fail by the second week of February.

If you do decide to make resolutions, we wish you the best of luck.