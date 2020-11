WACO, Texas – The City of Waco officially has its newly-elected mayor and City Council members.

Former Mayor Kyle Deaver presided over his last City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The socially distanced swearing-in ceremony followed after a lengthy business session.

Newly-elected Mayor Dillon Meek and new City Council members Andrea Barefield, Josh Borderud and Kelly Palmer will preside over the next meeting scheduled for December 1st.