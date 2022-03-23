KILLEEN, Texas – Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King will be sworn in as Mayor of the City of Killeen.

The ceremony will take place Friday, March 25, at 4:00 p.m., in the foyer at City Hall on 101 N. College Street.

Nash-King replaces former mayor Jose Segarra, who reached his three-term limit as mayor. Segarra resigned from his role as mayor in order to seek election as a councilmember – as stipulated in the City Charter.

Segarra will also be giving his farewell remarks as mayor at Friday’s ceremony.

Nash-King will serve as mayor until the May 7 election, where voters will decide the next mayor.