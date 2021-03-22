Nightly closures scheduled for Temple intersection next week

TEMPLE, Texas – The intersection of Charter Oak Drive and Kegley Road/Midway Drive will close nightly to allow for installation of a water main starting March 29th.

The intersection will close from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. from March 29th to April 2nd, weather permitting. Detours will be implemented along Kegley Lane, Tem-Bel Lane, and Charter Oak Drive.

Drivers should use caution in the area, and also pay attention to traffic control devices.

Residents with inquiries about the project should reach out to the City of Temple Engineering Department at 298-5660.

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

Source: City of Temple