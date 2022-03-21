BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Nine people have been detained and four have been arrested in a Bosque County drug bust.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Deputies and Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Friday, at 168 W. Norway Street in Walnut Springs. This warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into narcotics trafficking by multiple suspects at this residence – as well as various locations within the Bosque and Somervell Counties.

When authorities entereed the residence, deputies encountered and detained nine individuals. As a result of this search, Investigators found Methamphetimine, Heroin, Marijuana, Prescription Drugs (illegally possessed and obtained) and various items of drug paraphernalia – including packaging materials and scales – which are indicative of narcotics trafficking.

Following the search and investigation of this home and those present, four suspects were arrested and transported to the Bosque County Jail.

61-year-old Robbie Chappell, 37-year-old Kallie Wuemling, 43-year-old Clayton Yadon and 27-year-old Ruben Gomez have charges including Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetimine), Possession of Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

In addition to drug-related charges and resisting arrest, Gomez also had outstanding warrants from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Additional charges and arrests will follow as a result of this investigation.