WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It wasn’t always the prettiest performance, but in the end, the 14th-ranked Baylor Basketball team did enough to beat Oklahoma 82-72.

Much like Nicki Collen and company did against the Sooners on Saturday night, Scott Drew’s squad got off to a quick start, and led from pretty much the opening tip.

In the second half though, Oklahoma clawed its way back into the game, as the Sooners erased a six-point halftime deficit to take a 48-47 lead with at the 13:53 mark, their first since it was 5-3.

As they tend to do though, the Bears closed the contest strong, as they immediately went on a 14-6 run to take a seven-point lead which they never relinquished.

The scoring story was all about the Baylor guards, with Keyonte George (23 points), Adam Flagler (20 points) and Langston Love (19 points) all finishing the game in double figures.

With the win, the Bears improve to 18-6 on the season and create a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12 standings. They’ll next be in action on Saturday, February 11th when they travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU at 3:00 pm.