SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The magical season will continue for the third-ranked La Vega Girls Basketball team, as the Lady Pirates beat top-ranked Glen Rose 50-48 on Friday to advance to the 4A State Title game.

The @lvpiratesGBB are heading to the championship!!!! The Lady Pirates hang on for a 50-48 win to move on to the 4A State Championship tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/5ZvVlgEaQ9 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 3, 2023

The game was one that was close from the opening tip, as the Lady Tigers held the lead for most of the first half, but never by more than six points, as La Vega trailed by just two at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Lady Pirates went down six early, but made a run, as they closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to a take a one-point lead into the final frame.

From there, the two teams traded leads in the fourth quarter, before the Lady Pirates took a 48-47 lead on a Kiyleyah Parr layup with 50 seconds left, and then iced the game with free throws down the stretch.

With the win, the Lady Pirates will now play in the 4A State Championship game on Saturday, March 4th at 7:00 pm against either Boerne or Sunnyvale.