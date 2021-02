Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, center, shoots in front of Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot (1), Taylor Robertson, center, and guard Madi Williams, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WACO — The seventh-ranked Baylor Lady Bears won their 10th-straight game with a dominating effort against Oklahoma State, on Tuesday night, 70-51.

Baylor got off to a great start with a 14-2 run before seeing Oklahoma State go on a 19-4 run to take a 21-18 lead.

The Lady Bears would respond though with a 17-0 to close the second quarter and win this game going away 70-51.

Baylor now has a chance to clinch an 11th-straight Big 12 Title on Saturday when they host Kansas State.