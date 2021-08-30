No charges for College Station police officers involved in two separate deadly shootings

The Brazos County Grand Jury has decided not to indict three College Station police officers involved in two separate deadly shootings earlier this year.

The first took place on May 23rd, when officers went to Eastmark Apartments after getting a call about an armed man. A witness said 21-year-old Roderick Devonne Merchant, Jr. tried to force his way into several apartments while pointing a rifle at people.

When Officers Justin Rodriguez and Genaro Trevino got there, they say Merchant fired into the ceiling of one apartment. They tried to persuade him to drop the weapon, but say he fired at them instead.

That’s when the officers fired back, killing Merchant.

The second shooting took place on June 25th, at Bee Creek Park. Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire nearby.

They quickly found a man with a gunshot wound and started lifesaving efforts. He died from his wounds and was later identified as Delshawn Jamar Wadlington, a 30-year-old resident of College Station.

At the same time, witnesses called police about a man with a gun in Bee Creek Park chasing another man. When officers got there, they found 22-year-old Albert Wayne Finnie, Jr., of Navasota.

Police say Finnie waved a handgun around, appearing to target other officers in the area. That is Sgt. Andrew Murph fired at Finnie, who later died from his injuries.

It was later determined that Finnie shot Wadlington.

All three officers have been returned to regular duty.