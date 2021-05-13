UPDATE: No injuries in officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody

TEMPLE, Texas – A suspect is in custody after almost striking an officer with his vehicle Thursday afternoon, leading the officer to discharge his firearm.

An officer conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at W Avenue H and S 37th Street. The suspect fled in his vehicle, and was later found in the 500 block of W. Avenue V. When officers approached, the suspect again attempted to flee – nearly striking an officer with his vehicle. This officer fired two shots – striking the vehicle, but missing the suspect.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street and fled on foot, through a residential area. The suspect was apprehended and physically resisted arrest before being transported to the Bell County Jail.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation. If you have any information about this case, you can contact Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.

Source: Temple Police Department