No injuries reported after a Mexia hotel fire

MEXIA, Texas- No injuries are reported after a fire at a Mexia hotel on July 7, 2020.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a fire alarm call at the Comfort Inn and Suites located at 820 W. Milam Street.

Mexia Fire Department arrived on scene in less than 10 minutes.

Upon arrival, firefighters sighted smoke coming from the ground floor and quickly located the source of the fire in a storage closet just off the lobby.

The hotel’s fire suppression system had previously activated and the firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire with hand-held extinguishers.

The fire was declared fully out at 9:06 p.m.

All guests were quickly evacuated from all three floors of the building and there were no injuries reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.