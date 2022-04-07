KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District school bus has been involved in a minor crash.

The district tells FOX 44 News the accident happened on Thursday morning, and involved a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. If happened off of Highway 195 and FM-2484.

The bus was carrying students of Ellison High School and Smith Middle School, and no injuries have been reported. All students will be checked the school nurse upon arriving to campus.

