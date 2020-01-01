No injuries reported in Temple structure fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple firefighters responded to a reported residential structure fire on Wednesday.

They arrived at 2906 Ruggles Loop to find light smoke and flames coming from the attic of a single-story residential home.

The fire was found in the garage area of the structure and was quickly extinguished. Fire damage was confined to the wall and attic space, with light smoke damage through the home.

Occupants were home at the time of the fire and had self-evacuated prior to the department’s arrival. No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire Department Investigators say the fire started in the attic, but the exact cause of the fire is undetermined.

Temple EMS, Temple Police and Oncor Electric, all responded and assisted. Temple Fire and Rescue responded with eight units and 23 personnel, to include investigators. The call was dispatched at 12:56 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 1:01 p.m. The fire was reported under control at 1:21 p.m. All units cleared the scene at 2:41 p.m.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue