No intoxicated-related crashes in Waco on New Year’s Eve

WACO, Texas – A bit of good news – there were no drunk driving-related crashes in Waco on New Year’s Eve.

Waco Transit offered free rides within city limits from 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 3:00 a.m. New Year’s Day for people who needed rides to and from their destinations. All they had to do is call and Waco Transit drivers arrived and took it from there.

“With all of the construction and everything that’s going on, Waco Transit decided, ‘We’re going to get out here and get ahead of this’, and ‘We’re going to do this ‘Safe Ride Home’ thing,'” says Tina Currie, of Waco Transit.

Days before the new year, Waco Police notified the public through a Facebook post saying there would be zero tolerance for drinking and driving that night. We here at FOX44 News made sure all our viewers over the air and online knew about it.

Police noted that in Texas, there were more than 2,000 DWI-related traffic crashes – and 11 were in Waco in 2019.

So folks at Waco Transit, who offered resources in an effort to reduce that number this year, were elated with the results.

“It was really exciting to hear this. I don’t know what the statistics were in the past years, but I think this is our first zero-accident year,” says Veronica Brady, of Waco Transit.

“This year we did over 133 ‘Drive Safe Homes’ from Waco Transit to all of the different places here,” says Currie.

Currie says with this goal met, they are working to set new ones while ensuring safe travel for Wacoans.

“That’s one of the big aspects of the new year. We want to make sure you guys understand that we want you to ride with us more and enjoy the new year and all of the holidays. We are trying to work that out so that you guys can get where you need to go and get home safely,” says Currie.

Waco Police didn’t hesitate to share their excitement either.

“I couldn’t be happier with those results. This tells me that those that went out were trying to be safe and that our goal for the night was met,” says Waco PD Officer Garen Bynum.