WACO–No Limitations ensures that kids with special needs have the same opportunities as everyone else.

Today was another day of No Limitations football and cheerleading.



“Their siblings get to play on sports teams and have their picture hanging on the wall, and No Limitations provides that for all kids,” Board member Kari McKown said.

McKown says many of these kids face challenges throughout the week, but on Saturdays, they have a team supporting them and cheering them on.



“Medical challenges, social challenges, life is just not easy for them, and to be able to come out here on a Saturday and score a touchdown and have a team like the China Spring Cougars celebrating with them in the end zone and the big smile on their face, that’s what makes it all worth it,” McKown said.

She says not only does playing on a sports team teach them social interaction and teamwork, but it also keeps them active.



“Having sports is a great way to get them running and smiling and throwing and catching,” McKown said.

It serves both the kids on the turf, and their families on the sidelines.



“The families meet other parents who have kids with similar special needs, and they can bond and just enjoy being together,” McKown said.

This gives an opportunity for the kids as well as the high schoolers who serve at the games. China Spring and Lorena have both served so far this year.



“It’s a great way for them to interact with our kids and to be able to use their gifts and talents to serve,” McKown said.

Carter Penney is one of the football players for China Spring’s state championship team.



“For them to come here in a safe place with people that love to be with them, it’s a really special thing for both sides,” Penney said.

Both say the best part is the smiles and the joy.



“My favorite part has just got to be having the parents smile and having them smile, and then just when they score a touchdown everybody’s just going crazy and they’re so happy because that’s something they don’t normally get to do,” Penney said.