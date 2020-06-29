No mandatory provisions in place for face masks in Bell County

BELTON, Texas – There have been some changes in the Directive regarding face coverings in Bell County.

According to a statement issued by Judge David Blackburn on Monday afternoon, the Court discussed and reviewed Directive #7 at the recent Commissioners Court meeting. Directive #7 was issued by Blackburn last week in response to the Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for stepping up measures across Texas to combat several undesirable trends relating to COVID-19. 

Blackburn also considered input from area health care providers, the Public Health District and from mayors from the four largest cities in Bell County.

On every agenda since the inception of the Disaster Declaration for COVID-19 on March 18, there has been an item on the Commissioners Court meeting agendas allowing the Court to discuss, review, modify or rescind any order issued by the County Judge. 

The Court modified Directive #8, which removed the mandatory provisions in the Directive, as well as the penalty provision in the Directive. In its place, the Court substituted “strongly recommended.”  This means there are no mandatory provisions in place for any business in Bell County at this time relating to face coverings. 

Blackburn says he continues to encourage everyone to wash their hands, practice social distancing and to wear a face covering.

Source: City of Belton

