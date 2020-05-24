No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Health District reports no new cases of COVID-19 as of May 24th.
. The total number of cases is 107, which includes 92 recovered, 4 deaths, and 11 active cases.
- No cases are hospitalized.
- 92 cases have recovered. There are 11 active cases.
- 43 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.
- 4 deaths in McLennan County
National Guard Testing Site Results
- 268 tested
- 266 negative tests
- 1 pending test
- 1 positive*
*This was a retest for a previous positive case. The case was already being monitored.