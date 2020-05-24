No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Health District reports no new cases of COVID-19 as of May 24th.

. The total number of cases is 107, which includes 92 recovered, 4 deaths, and 11 active cases.

No cases are hospitalized.

92 cases have recovered. There are 11 active cases.

43 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

4 deaths in McLennan County

National Guard Testing Site Results

268 tested

266 negative tests

1 pending test

1 positive*

*This was a retest for a previous positive case. The case was already being monitored.