No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Health District reports no new cases of COVID-19 as of May 24th.

.  The total number of cases is 107, which includes 92 recovered, 4 deaths, and 11 active cases.

  • No cases are hospitalized.
  • 92 cases have recovered. There are 11 active cases.
  • 43 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.
  • 4 deaths in McLennan County

National Guard Testing Site Results

  • 268 tested
  • 266 negative tests
  • 1 pending test
  • 1 positive* 

*This was a retest for a previous positive case. The case was already being monitored.

This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

