No New Cases of COVID-19, Mclennan County Reports

Waco, Tx- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 107, which includes 91 recovered, 4 deaths, and 12 active cases.
- One case is hospitalized and in critical condition.
- 91 cases have recovered. There are 12 active cases.
- 44 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.
- 4 deaths in McLennan County.
National Guard Testing Site Results
- 109 negative tests
- 158 pending tests