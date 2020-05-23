No New Cases of COVID-19, Mclennan County Reports

Waco, Texas - Following the announcement on Tuesday, May 19th by City Manager Wiley Stem III of his planned retirement after 44 years of service to the City later this summer, the Waco City Council held a special meeting Saturday, May 23rd at 9am to consider the selection of the next City Manager and interview current Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford.

Following the lengthy Executive Session, the City Council voted unanimously on the posted resolution to hire Ford as Waco’s next City Manager.