No New Cases of COVID-19, Mclennan County Reports

Waco, Tx- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received no new cases of COVID-19.  The total number of cases is 107, which includes 91 recovered, 4 deaths, and 12 active cases.

  • One case is hospitalized and in critical condition.
  • 91 cases have recovered. There are 12 active cases.
  • 44 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.
  • 4 deaths in McLennan County.

National Guard Testing Site Results

  • 109 negative tests
  • 158 pending tests

