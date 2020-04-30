No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bell County, 174 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting there are no new cases of COVID-19. That means the total of confirmed cases stands at 174.
The district says there are now 79 people recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.
The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.
- Killeen: 77
- Temple: 45
- Belton: 19
- Bell County: 18
- Harker Heights: 15
For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.
Source: Bell County Health District