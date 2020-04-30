No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bell County, 174 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting there are no new cases of COVID-19. That means the total of confirmed cases stands at 174.

The district says there are now 79 people recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

Killeen: 77

Temple: 45

Belton: 19

Bell County: 18

Harker Heights: 15

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District