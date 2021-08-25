Scary moments as a Bryan ISD school bus is sideswiped by an 18-wheeler

The Department of Public Safety reports no one was hurt when an 18-wheeler sideswiped a Bryan ISD school bus Wednesday morning.

DPS say the crash occurred o Highway 21/190 near Fickey Road in Brazos County about 7:30 a.m.

The bus was stopped on the shoulder of the highway facing west with its warning flashers on picking up students.

A 2017 Ford pickup was traveling westbound and was coming to a stop as the driver approached the stopped bus.

A 2021 Peterbilt was traveling west with the investigating trooper saying the driver “failed to control its speed,” struck the pickup from behind then sideswiped the bus.

There were 21 students of high school and middle school age on the bus and none of them were injured.

Bryan ISD spokesman Matthew LeBlanc said one student had just gotten on the bus and was seated when the accident occurred.

There was minor damage to the side of the bus and the stop sign that pops out into view when the bus is stopping was torn off.

The driver of the pickup was a 51-year-old Madisonville man who was not hurt.

The Peterbilt was driven by a 40-year-old man from Buffalo.

DPS says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.