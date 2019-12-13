No serious damage in Reeces Creek stove fire

Killeen ISD reported classes will be held as normal at Reeces Creek Elementary School after no serious damage was caused by a small fire in the teachers lounge Thursday afternoon.

A message was sent out Thursday night saying everything was OK.

“This evening around 5:00 p.m. there was a small fire in the teacher’s lounge area of the building. It was quickly put out by a staff member with a fire extinguisher and the Killeen Fire Department was called as part of our safety protocol.

Thankfully, the fire did not damage the campus, and the fire department gave us the all-clear to return inside the building.

Overnight we will air out the building and bring in a machine to circulate and clean the air. We will also replace the air filters in the building.

There are no unforeseen air quality issues, but as a precaution we have ordered air quality tests. We will notify you when we receive the results.

Once again, there is no damage to the campus and we will have school as planned tomorrow ( Friday).”

KISD has since released a statement to parents in regards to the air quality after the fire.

“We have received the results of the air quality test, and the carbon monoxide particles in the air are lower inside the building than outside. This means the air is clean for our students and staff. Once again, we performed those tests as a precaution even though the fire department had given us the all-clear to return to the building yesterday.

The safety of our students is always our number one priority.”