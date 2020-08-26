No shelters for Hurricane Laura in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Due to the COVID situation in Texas, the State and Bell County Hurricane Sheltering Plans have had to be adjusted.

The primary sheltering sites for people evacuating on state-provided buses will be in the major cities of Austin, San Antonio and the DFW Metroplex. For evacuees to access resources, Bell County asked that they go to one of the following Reception Centers:

San Antonio: 254 Gembler Road, San Antonio 78219

Austin: Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin 78617

Dallas-Fort Worth: Mesquite Reception Center, 15515 E IH 20, Mesquite 75181

Silsbee Middle School: 1140 TX-327, Silsbee 77656

Nacogdoches Civic Center: 3805 NW Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches 75964

The County went on to say in a statement Wednesday afternoon that there will not be congregate sheltering in Bell County, and that it has received reports of many people who self-evacuated from the southeast Texas area checking into Bell County hotels. The County says most of these people do so at their own expense, or have been issued expense vouchers by FEMA.

Local governments will not be providing sheltering services in Bell County for this event. If you know someone who needs additional sheltering information, they can call 211 for additional information.

Source: Bell County