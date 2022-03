No students were injured in a collision between a small Bruceville-Eddy ISD school bus and an SUV in Waco Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley confirmed the accident occurred on the northbound I-35 access road and South 18th Street shortly after 8 am.

No one on the bus was hurt, while the driver of the SUV was being examined at the scene.

Both vehicles received damage, and both were being towed.