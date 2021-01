FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

No one was injured when a Killeen ISD school bus was involved in a traffic accident Tuesday morning.

District spokesperson Taina Maya said the bus collided with another vehicle on Cotton Patch Drive and Great Divide.

There were six students from Smith Middle School on the bus.

All of the students were checked out by the school nurse when they arrived on campus.

There were no injuries.

The accident was jointly investigated by Killeen Police and KISD officers.