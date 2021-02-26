No vaccinations at Fort Hood Abrams Gym on Friday

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials announce a pause in COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, Feb. 26, at Abrams gym due to shipment delays. There will be no COVID-19 vaccine distribution Friday.

Beneficiaries may also receive notification through the TRICARE appointment system, secure messaging, and automated call systems.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available on tricareonline.com or through the central appointments line until more vaccine is received.

CRDAMC will announce new vaccination dates and appointment availability when the next shipment arrives.