‘No Wrongdoing’ found in Temple Police excessive force investigation

The Temple Police Department has found no wrongdoing in the arrest of 55-year-old Kenneth Wright on October 1st, 2020.

The department says Officer Zachary Quick ‘drive stunned’ Wright for allegedly resisting arrest. ‘Drive stunned’ is defined as using a taser, without a cartridge, directly on a person’s body.

After an Internal Affairs investigation, the department says officers did not use excessive or improper force during the event. One officer did have to go through shift-level counseling for the use of improper language.

According to the report, Officer Michael Sapp first came in contact with Wright while driving around the 700 block of North 20th Street. The officer found Wright sitting in a vehicle, made contact with him, and learned he had four outstanding misdemeanor warrants for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs, and theft.

The report says Officer Quick arrived while Officer Sapp tried to detain Wright, who is accused of resisting arrest. The officers got Wright to the ground, and that’s when the taser was used, according to police. The officers were then able to handcuff Wright.

Temple Police say an administrative review found an inconsistency between the department’s Taser policy and the training officers receive. The policy did not explicitly allow drive stuns, but officers were trained to do it. Chief Shawn Reynolds has added the training for a drive stun technique.