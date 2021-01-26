Nolanville PD searching for missing girl

NOLANVILLE, Texas – The Nolanville Police Department needs your help to find a missing girl.

17-year-old Isabella Vega is 5’2″ and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown Hair and brown Eyes.

Vega ran away from her home early Sunday morning and was last seen at the CEFCO in Nolanville. She was seen leaving in a green vehicle with three other occupants. She is believed to be between Harker Heights and Killeen, but her whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has information which can lead to Isabella being found, you can call the Nolanville Police Department at 254-698-6334/6335.

Source: Nolanville Police Department