Nolanville theft suspects caught after pursuit

Nolanville Police rounded out the old year with the arrest of three people suspected of multiple burglaries and the recovery of suspected stolen property.

It started with an alert citizen calling in a report of people in her neighbor’s driveway and inside her neighbor’s vehicle Just after 1:00 a.m. New Year’s Eve.

The citizen was able to give a good description of the vehicle which was then spotted by officers in the area a short time later.

The officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle but as he approached the driver, she sped off, triggering a pursuit.

Bell County deputies responded to assist and spike strips were deployed with the vehicle coming to a stop in the area of Main Street in Belton.

The driver and rear seat passenger were taken into custody at the scene, but a second passenger fled on foot and was later chased down.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Chelsea Smith who was arrested and charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

The rear seat passenger who was apprehended at the scene was identified as 23-year-old Brooke Cuniff who was charged with burglary of a vehicle.

The man who initially ran from the scene was identified as 32-year-old Esequiel Morales who as charged with evading arrest and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Items found in the vehicle were inventoried with investigators identifying property related to active burglary of a vehicle and burglary of habitation cases.

The active cases are in Harker Heights, Temple and Copperas Cove, with officers continuing to identify owners of the property and working to get the items returned.

Nolanville police report having previously identifying the same suspects in connection with other cases and report that additional charges could be forthcoming.