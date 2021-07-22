Nominations open for Greater Waco Chamber’s ATHENA Leadership Award

WACO, Texas – Every summer, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce collects nominations for the ATHENA Leadership Award, which is presented at the Leading Waco Women Serving Summit.

The award is presented to a leader who has achieved excellence in their business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way, and has assisted other women in their attainment of professional goals and leadership skills. Nominations will be accepted until August 2, and can be completed online at wacochamber.com/leading-waco-women.

Leading Waco Women was created to celebrate, empower and develop female leaders in the Greater Waco area. The Serving Summit, which will be held on November 18, 2021, will include the annual presentation of the ATHENA Leadership Award. The Serving Summit will conclude the 2021 series. Platinum sponsorship for Leading Waco Women is provided by Ascension Providence.

Tickets for Leading Waco Women are available online. For more information, you can Rachel Martinez at 254-757-5633 or rmartinez@wacochamber.com.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce