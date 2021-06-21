Non-profit continues deceased Trooper’s memory by fundraising to keep officers safe

GROESBECK, Texas — A local non-profit is hoping to strengthen the legacy of murdered DPS Trooper Chad Walker and protect his brothers and sisters still on the front line at the same time.

“When the murder of Chad Walker happened, that’s what prompted us to take the next step we’re going to take,” Mutual Assistance Group Vice President John Liscano said. “And to do our part in helping provide some protection for the local law enforcement officers.”

Trooper Walker died on March 31 after being shot twice while attempting to help a driver near Mexia.

The Mutual Assistance Group, or MAG, includes Walker’s cousin, Nick, and their hope is to honor Walker’s memory while helping those still on the front lines.

“One of my biggest deals is, and we’ve kind of pushed this in other places, y’all might have seen it,” MAG Secretary Ryan Smith said. “Everyone says to back the blue. This is the time that we want people to do that. This is what we’re doing. This is something I feel like would do that. And all the people that have ever said that before, show up and be there.”

The Walker Strong Initiative begins Friday, June 25, at noon and goes until Sunday at 3:00 p.m. There will be a silent auction, a barbecue cook off, inflatables for kids, live music, and so much more.

But for Nick Walker, he knows that if his cousin Chad was here, he would be right in the middle helping to organize and continue the support of current officers in the line of duty.

“Leaving a legacy in his name like this does help heal, and leaves a sense of purpose that he is still touching and changing lives and he is truly a hero,” Nick Walker, the security detail and cousin of Chad Walker, said. “So if he was here, he would’ve been right in the middle of it. He would’ve been right in the middle of it. He would be pretty proud.”

Ted Teague of Allen Samuels Dodge Waco is working with MAG to help make this event possible, and each member of MAG wants to make sure people leave not only remembering Trooper Walker – but help create a safer environment for each officer that is currently working on force.

For more information about the fundraiser and MAG, you can click here.