North Herring Avenue house burns

Waco firefighters were called to the 1700 block of North Herring Avenue Wednesday morning on a reported house fire.

The house received heavy damage but the fire was quickly contained.

A fire department spokesperson said the alarm was turned in at 6:02 a.m.

The written fire report indicated the call originally came in as a trash fire in a back yard, but the call was upgraded to a general alarm before the first units arrived.

First firefighters on the scene reported flames coming from the back of the house. They were also told that there might be someone inside even though the house was officially vacant.

A second alarm was then called, but it was later determined that there were no victims.

Firefighters were hampered by a poor hydrant and additional lines were run to a second hydrant at 17th and Herring.

Waco police reported Herring Avenue was closed between 16th and 17th streets while the fire was being worked.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation later Wednesday morning.