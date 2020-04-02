North Loop 340 lane closures and changes

WACO – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the east and westbound lanes of N Loop 340 under I-35 to allow crews to continue to reconstruct the southbound I-35 mainlanes above N Loop 340.

The closure is planned for Thursday, April 2 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Friday morning, April 3.

During the closure, westbound drivers on N Loop 340 will be directed to the northbound I-35 frontage road and turnaround at Meyers Lane to reconnect with westbound N Loop 340 via the southbound I-35 frontage road.

Eastbound drivers on N Loop 340 will be directed to the southbound I-35 frontage road and turnaround at Behrens Circle to reconnect with eastbound N Loop 340 via the northbound I-35 frontage road.

Northbound 4th/5th Streets (Exit 335A) to Close Crews plan to close the shared, temporary exit for 8th Street and 4th/5th Streets (Exit 335A) tonight, Wednesday, April 1, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pavement repairs. Drivers will be directed to exit at

University Parks Drive (Exit 335B) and turn around to access 8th Street and 4th/5th Streets.

Please watch for crews and follow all signage.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions, and work progress.

Follow them on Twitter for the most current updates on construction activities and lane closures @TxDOTWacoPIO.

The I-35 Waco project will improve safety and mobility throughout the I-35 corridor. To learn more about this project, visit www.my35.org/Waco.

For media inquiries, contact Jake Smith at (254) 867-2836.