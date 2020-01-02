North Waco home gutted by fire







Waco fire officials say that a home that burned in North Waco Thursday morning will probably be a total loss.

Fire units were dispatched to 3420 North 24th Street at 3:42 a.m. with the first firefighters on the scene reporting heavy fire and smoke showing.

Firefighters found the front door unlocked and were able to make entry easily.

One firefighter reported seeing a person in the backyard as he began a sweep around the house but when he got to the backyard fence, the man was gone.

The written report indicated the main body of the fire was on the left side of the house but heavy fire damage was reported throughout.

The occupant at the house was not present at the time.

There were several dogs in the backyard and animal control was called to the scene. All of the dogs were OK, with the occupants relative’s contacted to take care of them.

As of late Thursday morning, the cause of the fire had not been determined.





