1  of  2
Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm WATCH: The History of Mass Violence in Texas

UPDATE: Northbound I-35 lanes reopened

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Waco PD)

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The traffic hazard has been removed from the roadway of I-35 and all lanes have now been reopened.

Below is the original text from this story:

Two large pieces of metal have fallen off a transport truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Exit 334B. This has resulted in a complete blockage of the northbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up to almost New Road, and is being diverted to the access road. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes, if possible.

Officers on the scene expect to have the debris removed within the next hour or so.

Source: Waco Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events