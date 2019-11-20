UPDATE: Northbound I-35 lanes reopened

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The traffic hazard has been removed from the roadway of I-35 and all lanes have now been reopened.

Below is the original text from this story:

Two large pieces of metal have fallen off a transport truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Exit 334B. This has resulted in a complete blockage of the northbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up to almost New Road, and is being diverted to the access road. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes, if possible.

Officers on the scene expect to have the debris removed within the next hour or so.

Source: Waco Police Department