TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The month of April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Baylor Scott & White Health is raising awareness.

The event “Stand Up Against Child Abuse” was held at the McLane Children’s Medical Center’s Healing Garden on Friday morning, with a goal to advocate against child abuse and promote the importance of prevention.

At Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s, the child abuse protection team encountered patients 778 times in 2021. The team continues to see an increasing number of cases each year – especially during the pandemic. About half of these patients are typically victims of physical abuse, and the other half are victims of sexual abuse.

Speakers at the event included Dominic Lucia, M.D., the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Detective Amanda Holtzclaw of the Killeen Police Department, and Stephanie Newell of the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. Bikers Against Child Abuse also attended.

Blue pinwheels were placed on the medical center grounds to symbolize the number of abused children treated at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s in 2021. These pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention.