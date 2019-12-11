Now’s the time to get rid of your junk!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Remove all that junk in your home our office with Junk 254!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events