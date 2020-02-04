Numerous arrests made in Waco drug enforcement operation

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit has conducted multiple undercover operations over the past few weeks targeting street level drug dealers within the community.

This particular investigation has resulted in the arrest of numerous drug dealers in the area.

Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said in a statement:

“Despite rhetoric on the national level trying to say that narcotics offenses are victimless crimes, we continue to see violent acts committed in our community behind the narcotics trade. We see illegal drugs continue to tear apart families and good neighborhoods. Today’s operation comes as a direct result of our community leaders requesting something be done to stem the open air, street level drug dealing being seen in some areas. This was a multi-agency, long-term investigation that included the Waco Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Traffic Unit, Street Crimes Unit, K-9 Unit, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, MSO FAST Team, and members of the US Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. I want to extend special thanks to the units and agencies involved in helping make Waco a safer community.” – Waco Police Department Chief Ryan Holt

The following individuals were arrested during the operation for the following charges:

· Sylvester Bradley- Manu/Del Cont Sub Pen grp 1 (SJF) X 4

· Vicki Allen- Manu/Del Cont Sub Pen grp 1 (SJF)

· Jamica Sandles- Manu/Del Cont Sub Pen grp 1 (F2)

· Willis Rutledge- Forgery (3F) Manu/Del Cont Sub Pen grp 1 (SJF), Traffic X 7

· Timothy Scott- Manu/Del Cont Sub Pen grp 1 (SJF) X 2

· Antonio Wilson- Manu/Del Cont Sub Pen grp 1 (SJF), POCS Pen grp 1 U/1g SJF

· Pamela Ford- Manu/Del Cont Sub Pen grp 1 (SJF)

· Joseph Novotny- Traffic X 1

· Christopher Turner- Traffic X 1

· Tureshia McClennan-Traffic x 2

· Rena Scaramucci- POCS pen grp 1 1g U/4g (F3), Unauthorized use Motor vehicle (warrant) SJF, Traffic X 2

· Carolyn Courtney- POCS Pen grp 1 O1 – U 4g F3

· LaMarcus Lewis- Theft F/A by possession (SJF)

· Cloise Hicks- Traffic x 1

These efforts have resulted in the seizure of crack/cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and marijuana. In addition, a stolen firearm was also recovered.

