The National Weather Service has released a preliminary report on possible tornadoes created by the severe storms that hit Texas on Monday.

The NWS is currently investigating 10 confirmed tornadoes, along with a possible eleventh in southern Bell County. It is labeled as ‘TBD’ or to be determined.

On Monday, The Bell County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 44 News that a Temple Police officer reported a tornado near the Temple Mall. The NWS is still looking into that report.

The six confirmed tornadoes include an EF-3 that hit Jacksboro, which would mean it had a max wind speed of 150 miles-per-hour. There was also an EF-2 in Sherwood Shores.

The NWS says there were six EF-1 tornadoes in Possum Kingdom Lake, Bowie, Nocona, Cooke County, and River Oaks/Northwest Fort Worth.

There were also two EF-0 tornadoes in Decatur and Carrollton.

The report from the National Weather Service does not mention the storms that hit the Austin area or East Texas.