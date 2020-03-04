NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas

WACO, Texas- The 2020 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials want you to be ready.

In 2019, North and Central Texas experienced 40 tornadoes and several damaging straight-line wind events.

These storms resulted in millions of dollars of damage.

The National Weather Service will be in Central Texas on March 16th for a storm spotter training program.

The free training session will be at Baylor University from 6p.m. to 9p.m.

This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms.