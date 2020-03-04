FOX 44: Living Local Central Texas 5pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch FOX 44 Living Local Central Texas

NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas- The 2020 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials want you to be ready.

In 2019, North and Central Texas experienced 40 tornadoes and several damaging straight-line wind events.

These storms resulted in millions of dollars of damage.

The National Weather Service will be in Central Texas on March 16th for a storm spotter training program.

The free training session will be at Baylor University from 6p.m. to 9p.m.

This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 45°
Windy with rain early
Windy with rain early 100% 60° 45°

Thursday

72° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 72° 43°

Friday

66° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 66° 41°

Saturday

65° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 65° 46°

Sunday

69° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 69° 60°

Monday

77° / 56°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 77° 56°

Tuesday

78° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

6 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
57°

53°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
53°

53°

8 PM
Showers
40%
53°

53°

9 PM
Showers
50%
53°

52°

10 PM
Showers
50%
52°

52°

11 PM
Showers
50%
52°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

47°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
47°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
49°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44