Oak Lodge Motor Inn demolition underway

WACO, Texas – The demolition of Waco’s Oak Lodge Motor Inn is underway as contractors prepare for the construction of the Dottie Oaks Condominiums.

New owners JKBM Holdings, LLC requested $1.3 million from Waco for the project this summer. This comes after Waco City Council members approved a $700,000 grant last month to help out with the redevelopment of the Oak Lodge Motor Inn.

City of Waco Economic Director Kent George says the building was in bad condition, and contractors are in the process of removing asbestos before tearing the building down. He says the demolition will take place before the end of November, and construction of the new condos will take place a few weeks afterwards.

The people living in the motel have been relocated to various locations throughout Waco with the help of the Waco Housing Authority and local real estate agents.

