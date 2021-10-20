Oakwood police officer dies in vehicle accident

MESQUITE/OAKWOOD, Texas – An Oakwood police officer dies in a vehicle accident in Mesquite, Texas.

The Mesquite Police Department responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash in the 21400 block of Interstate 635 early Monday morning. The investigation revealed a 2015 Infinity Q50 collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet has been identified as 36-year-old Mitchell Rector, of Buffalo, Texas, who died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Rector was a member of the Oakwood Police Department, and was working in an off-duty capacity in a construction area of the highway at the time of the accident.

The driver of the 2015 Infinity has been identified as 21-year-old Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, of Dallas. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Gonzalez has been taken into custody and has been charged with the offense of Intoxication Manslaughter. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Mesquite Police Department

