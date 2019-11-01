Obscene communications, stalking and violation of bond result in arrest of Robinson man

Robinson police report a 45-year-old man is facing multiple charges, accused of stalking and violating the conditions of bond from an earlier arrest.

Robinson Police Lt Y.A. O’Connor said that about 11:37 a.m. Thursday, officers served two arrest warrants for Gerald Ray Patterson, Jr who was then taken into custody in the 400 block of South Robinson Drive.

Lt O’Connor said the violation of bond charge stemmed from a previous arrest earlier this year where a condition of bond was signed by a judge directing Patterson not to communicate with the victim.

Patterson is alleged to have communicated with the protected person in violation of the order.

Lt. O’Connor said the felony stalking charge stemmed from a report that Robinson Police received October 23 from the same victim who reported Patterson had been driving past the victim’s residence on multiple occasions.

In addition, Lt O’Connor said he was alleged to have sent obscene and annoying electronic communications to the victim.

The stalking arrest is a third degree felony and the violation of bond is a Class A misdemeanor.