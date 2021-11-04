Occupants, pets escape Houston Ave fire in Temple

Temple Fire & Rescue reports two occupants of a home at 805 East Houston Avenue along with their two pets managed to escape an early Thursday morning fire that firefighters say may have originated near an extension cord used for a space heater to keep the pets warm.

At 1:43 a.m. Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of 805 E. Houston Ave. with the first arriving crews finding heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached carport and small utility room.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, limiting damage to the residence.

Temple firefighters had a word for residents that regardless of the type of heater, HVAC system, or fireplace that you use to warm your residence as we start approaching colder temperatures, they would like to remind you to keep a 3ft area around it clear to help limit heat exposure to any belongings that may ignite easily.





