Off duty officer fires at fleeing suspect in Speight Avenue shooting

Waco police say that an off-duty City of Mart police officer working security in Waco witnessed an early Sunday morning shooting on Speight Avenue and fired a shot at the suspected shooter as he fled.

He told Waco officers he hit the fleeing vehicle but it was not certain whether the suspected shooter was hit.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incident happened about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue.

Officers had been sent to that location after a call came in regarding a shooting and when they arrived they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was taken into surgery.

Police said the whole thing started with a man and a woman arguing when a second man stepped in to try to break it up.

The two men then began arguing at which time three more men joined in, turning against the victim who had tried to break up the argument.

The victim was punched in the mouth and knocked down.

When he got up and came toward one of the men, the suspect pulled out a handgun and first fired it into the air, then toward the victim.

Following the shooting, the suspect went to his vehicle to flee.

The off duty Mart officer working security nearby, heard the first shots and went to investigate in time to see the victim being shot.

The officer tried to detain the suspect, ordering him out of his vehicle, but instead, the suspect accelerated toward the officer.

It was then that the off duty officer fired his weapon.

The investigation was listed as ongoing Monday morning.