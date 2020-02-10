Officer Arrested in Shooting Death of Michael Dean

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Officer Carmen William DeCruz has been arrested on a Manslaughter charge for the December 2nd shooting death of 28-year-old Michael Dean.

According to reports, Dean was unarmed when he was shot in the head by the nine-year Temple Police Department officer.

His bond has been set at $500,000. This case will be presented to the Bell County Grand Jury for their review and deliberation.

FOX44 News obtained the arrest affidavit filed by Texas Ranger Samuel Dendy. The report states that on Dec. 2, 2019, Officer DeCruz tried to pull Dean over for speeding, and that Dean refused to stop.

This photo provided by the family of Michael Dean, shows Dean with his daughter Te’yana. Dean was killed Dec. 2, 2019, in Temple, Texas, located 70 miles northeast of Austin. Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec.11, 2019, that the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family. (Courtesy from Michael Dean Family via AP)

There was a short chase, which ended when Dean stopped at the intersection of Little River Road and Loop 363. Officer DeCruz used his police car to block Dean and got out with his handgun drawn.

The report states dashcam and body video shows Officer DeCruz walked up to Dean’s vehicle and demand the keys. He then reaches into the car with his left hand while holding the gun in his right. The report claims that as DeCruz pulled his left hand out, his right moved as well and the gun went off, hitting Dean.

Source: Bell County District Attorney