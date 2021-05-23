Officer involved shooting in College Station Sunday afternoon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police were working on an officer involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

The College Station Police Department says it happened at the Eastmark Apartments on 2400 Central Park Lane.

Commanders and investigators responded to a man pointing a rifle at people while trying to force his way into apartments. Officers engaged the man after he began shooting.

They say no officers were hit by gunfire and the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Police say the investigation is active and there is no danger to the public.